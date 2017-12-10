FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings
#World Football
December 10, 2017

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 10       
Cologne                   3 Freiburg            4  
FC Augsburg               1 Hertha Berlin       1  
Hanover 96                2 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0  
Saturday, December 9      
Borussia Dortmund         1 Werder Bremen       2  
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 FC Schalke 04       1  
Eintracht Frankfurt       0 FC Bayern Munich    1  
Hamburg SV                0 VfL Wolfsburg       0  
RB Leipzig                2 Mainz               2  
Friday, December 8        
VfB Stuttgart             0 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2  
   Standings                 P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  FC Bayern Munich          15 11 2 2  35 11 35  
2  RB Leipzig                15 8  3 4  24 21 27  
3  FC Schalke 04             15 7  5 3  23 17 26  
4  Borussia Moenchengladbach 15 7  4 4  24 26 25  
-------------------------
5  Bayer 04 Leverkusen       15 6  6 3  29 19 24  
-------------------------
6  TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       15 6  5 4  25 20 23  
-------------------------
7  FC Augsburg               15 6  5 4  22 17 23  
-------------------------
8  Borussia Dortmund         15 6  4 5  35 23 22  
9  Eintracht Frankfurt       15 6  4 5  16 15 22  
10 Hanover 96                15 6  4 5  19 19 22  
11 VfL Wolfsburg             15 3  9 3  20 19 18  
12 Hertha Berlin             15 4  6 5  20 22 18  
13 VfB Stuttgart             15 5  2 8  13 19 17  
14 Mainz                     15 4  4 7  17 24 16  
15 Hamburg SV                15 4  3 8  13 20 15  
-------------------------
16 Freiburg                  15 3  6 6  13 28 15  
-------------------------
17 Werder Bremen             15 3  5 7  11 17 14  
18 Cologne                   15 0  3 12 9  31 3   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16:    Relegation play-off                     
17-18: Relegation

