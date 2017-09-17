FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings
#World Football
September 17, 2017 / 1:26 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 17
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 4 Freiburg                  0  
Borussia Dortmund   5 Cologne                   0  
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 Hertha Berlin             1  
Saturday, September 16
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 FC Augsburg               2  
FC Bayern Munich    4 Mainz                     0  
RB Leipzig          2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2  
VfB Stuttgart       1 VfL Wolfsburg             0  
Werder Bremen       1 FC Schalke 04             2  
Friday, September 15
Hanover 96          2 Hamburg SV                0  
   Standings                 P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Borussia Dortmund         4 3 1 0 10 0  10  
2  Hanover 96                4 3 1 0 5  1  10  
3  FC Bayern Munich          4 3 0 1 9  3  9   
4  FC Schalke 04             4 3 0 1 7  3  9   
-------------------------
5  TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       4 2 2 0 6  3  8   
-------------------------
6  RB Leipzig                4 2 1 1 8  5  7   
-------------------------
7  FC Augsburg               4 2 1 1 7  4  7   
-------------------------
8  Hamburg SV                4 2 0 2 4  5  6   
9  VfB Stuttgart             4 2 0 2 3  5  6   
10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 1 2 1 5  5  5   
11 Hertha Berlin             4 1 2 1 4  4  5   
12 Bayer 04 Leverkusen       4 1 1 2 8  8  4   
13 Eintracht Frankfurt       4 1 1 2 2  3  4   
14 VfL Wolfsburg             4 1 1 2 2  5  4   
15 Mainz                     4 1 0 3 3  7  3   
-------------------------
16 Freiburg                  4 0 2 2 1  8  2   
-------------------------
17 Werder Bremen             4 0 1 3 2  6  1   
18 Cologne                   4 0 0 4 1  12 0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6:     Europa League preliminary round         
7:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16:    Relegation play-off                     
17-18: Relegation

