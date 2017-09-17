UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bundesliga results and standings

Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, September 17 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 4 Freiburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 5 Cologne 0 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 Hertha Berlin 1 Saturday, September 16 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 FC Augsburg 2 FC Bayern Munich 4 Mainz 0 RB Leipzig 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 VfB Stuttgart 1 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Werder Bremen 1 FC Schalke 04 2 Friday, September 15 Hanover 96 2 Hamburg SV 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Borussia Dortmund 4 3 1 0 10 0 10 2 Hanover 96 4 3 1 0 5 1 10 3 FC Bayern Munich 4 3 0 1 9 3 9 4 FC Schalke 04 4 3 0 1 7 3 9 ------------------------- 5 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 4 2 2 0 6 3 8 ------------------------- 6 RB Leipzig 4 2 1 1 8 5 7 ------------------------- 7 FC Augsburg 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 ------------------------- 8 Hamburg SV 4 2 0 2 4 5 6 9 VfB Stuttgart 4 2 0 2 3 5 6 10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 11 Hertha Berlin 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 12 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 4 1 1 2 8 8 4 13 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 1 1 2 2 3 4 14 VfL Wolfsburg 4 1 1 2 2 5 4 15 Mainz 4 1 0 3 3 7 3 ------------------------- 16 Freiburg 4 0 2 2 1 8 2 ------------------------- 17 Werder Bremen 4 0 1 3 2 6 1 18 Cologne 4 0 0 4 1 12 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation