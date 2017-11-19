UPDATE 1-Soccer-Schalke win again and climb to second in Bundesliga

(Updates with Werder’s first win of the season)

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Schalke 04 earned their fourth win in their last five Bundesliga games with a 2-0 victory over visitors Hamburg SV on Sunday that sent them into second place in the table.

A 17th-minute penalty from Franco Di Santo and Guido Burgstaller’s 78th minute goal saw Schalke move on to 23 points, ahead of third-placed RB Leipzig on goal difference.

Argentine striker Di Santo converted his spot kick, awarded for a foul on Yevhen Konoplyanka, for his first league goal since March 2016.

But the hosts were made to sweat with Hamburg hitting the post early in the second half and pushing for an equaliser before Burgstaller settled the nerves for Schalke after more good work from Yevhen Konoplyanka.

Schalke are now unbeaten in their last six games but remain six points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who beat Augsburg 3-0 on Saturday to move on to 29 points while Leipzig were held to a a 2-2 draw at Bayer Leverkusen.

Borussia Dortmund slumped to their fourth loss in the last five matches with a 2-1 reverse at VfB Stuttgart on Friday and have dropped to fifth on 20.

But there was joy for Werder Bremen, who earned their first win of the season with a 3-0 triumph over Hanover 96 thanks to Max Kruse’s second-half hat-trick on Sunday.

Werder, whose previous league win dates back to April 29, moved up to 16th and into the relegation playoff spot.