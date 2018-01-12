FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bundesliga Standings
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
January 12, 2018 / 9:30 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Bundesliga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 12 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Friday

                       P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Bayern München   18  14   2   2  40  12   44
  2  Schalke 04       17   8   6   3  28  21   30
  3  Dortmund         17   8   4   5  39  24   28
  4  Leverkusen       18   7   7   4  35  26   28
 ................................................
  5  Leipzig          17   8   4   5  27  25   28
 ................................................
  6  M'gladbach       17   8   4   5  27  28   28
 ................................................
  7  Hoffenheim       17   7   5   5  27  22   26
 ................................................
  8  Frankfurt        17   7   5   5  20  18   26
  9  Augsburg         17   6   6   5  27  23   24
 10  Hertha BSC       17   6   6   5  26  25   24
 11  Hannover         17   6   5   6  24  26   23
 12  Wolfsburg        17   3  10   4  21  21   19
 13  Freiburg         17   4   7   6  17  31   19
 14  Stuttgart        17   5   2  10  13  21   17
 15  Mainz 05         17   4   5   8  19  28   17
 ................................................
 16  Bremen           17   3   6   8  13  20   15
 ................................................
 17  Hamburg          17   4   3  10  15  25   15
 18  Köln             17   1   3  13  10  32    6

 1-4:    Champions League
 5:      Europa League
 6:      Europa League preliminary round
 7:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 16:     Relegation play-off
 17-18:  Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.