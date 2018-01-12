Bundesliga Standings

Jan 12 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 18 14 2 2 40 12 44 2 Schalke 04 17 8 6 3 28 21 30 3 Dortmund 17 8 4 5 39 24 28 4 Leverkusen 18 7 7 4 35 26 28 ................................................ 5 Leipzig 17 8 4 5 27 25 28 ................................................ 6 M'gladbach 17 8 4 5 27 28 28 ................................................ 7 Hoffenheim 17 7 5 5 27 22 26 ................................................ 8 Frankfurt 17 7 5 5 20 18 26 9 Augsburg 17 6 6 5 27 23 24 10 Hertha BSC 17 6 6 5 26 25 24 11 Hannover 17 6 5 6 24 26 23 12 Wolfsburg 17 3 10 4 21 21 19 13 Freiburg 17 4 7 6 17 31 19 14 Stuttgart 17 5 2 10 13 21 17 15 Mainz 05 17 4 5 8 19 28 17 ................................................ 16 Bremen 17 3 6 8 13 20 15 ................................................ 17 Hamburg 17 4 3 10 15 25 15 18 Köln 17 1 3 13 10 32 6 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation