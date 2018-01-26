FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bundesliga Standings

Jan 26 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Friday

                       P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Bayern München   19  15   2   2  44  14   47
  2  Frankfurt        20   9   6   5  26  20   33
  3  Leverkusen       19   8   7   4  39  27   31
  4  Schalke 04       19   8   7   4  30  25   31
 ................................................
  5  Leipzig          19   9   4   6  31  28   31
 ................................................
  6  M'gladbach       20   9   4   7  30  32   31
 ................................................
  7  Dortmund         19   8   6   5  40  25   30
 ................................................
  8  Augsburg         19   7   6   6  28  25   27
  9  Hoffenheim       19   7   6   6  29  27   27
 10  Hannover         19   7   6   6  28  29   27
 11  Hertha BSC       19   6   7   6  27  27   25
 12  Freiburg         19   5   8   6  20  33   23
 13  Wolfsburg        19   3  11   5  22  24   20
 14  Stuttgart        19   6   2  11  16  24   20
 15  Mainz 05         19   5   5   9  24  33   20
 ................................................
 16  Bremen           19   3   7   9  16  25   16
 ................................................
 17  Hamburg          19   4   3  12  15  28   15
 18  Köln             19   3   3  13  14  33   12

 1-4:    Champions League
 5:      Europa League
 6:      Europa League preliminary round
 7:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 16:     Relegation play-off
 17-18:  Relegation
