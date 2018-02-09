Bundesliga Standings

Feb 9 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 21 17 2 2 51 16 53 2 Leipzig 22 11 5 6 35 29 38 3 Leverkusen 21 9 8 4 41 27 35 4 Dortmund 21 9 7 5 45 29 34 ................................................ 5 Schalke 04 21 9 7 5 33 27 34 ................................................ 6 Frankfurt 21 9 6 6 26 23 33 ................................................ 7 Augsburg 22 8 7 7 32 28 31 ................................................ 8 M'gladbach 21 9 4 8 30 33 31 9 Hoffenheim 21 7 7 7 32 33 28 10 Hannover 21 7 7 7 29 31 28 11 Hertha BSC 21 6 9 6 28 28 27 12 Freiburg 21 5 10 6 22 35 25 13 Wolfsburg 21 4 12 5 24 25 24 14 Stuttgart 21 6 3 12 17 27 21 15 Bremen 21 4 8 9 18 26 20 ................................................ 16 Mainz 05 21 5 5 11 24 37 20 ................................................ 17 Hamburg 21 4 5 12 17 30 17 18 Köln 21 3 4 14 17 37 13 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation