Bundesliga Standings

Feb 16 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 22 18 2 2 53 17 56 2 Leipzig 22 11 5 6 35 29 38 3 Dortmund 22 10 7 5 47 29 37 4 Frankfurt 22 10 6 6 30 25 36 ................................................ 5 Leverkusen 22 9 8 5 41 29 35 ................................................ 6 Schalke 04 22 9 7 6 34 29 34 ................................................ 7 Augsburg 22 8 7 7 32 28 31 ................................................ 8 Hoffenheim 22 8 7 7 36 35 31 9 Hannover 22 8 7 7 31 32 31 10 M'gladbach 22 9 4 9 30 34 31 11 Hertha BSC 23 7 9 7 30 30 30 12 Freiburg 22 5 10 7 23 37 25 13 Wolfsburg 22 4 12 6 25 28 24 14 Stuttgart 22 7 3 12 18 27 24 15 Bremen 22 5 8 9 21 27 23 ................................................ 16 Mainz 05 23 6 5 12 28 41 23 ................................................ 17 Hamburg 22 4 5 13 17 32 17 18 Köln 22 3 4 15 19 41 13 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation