February 18, 2018 / 12:30 AM / 2 days ago

Bundesliga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 18 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Sunday

                       P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Bayern München   23  19   2   2  55  18   59
  2  Leverkusen       23  10   8   5  43  30   38
  3  Leipzig          22  11   5   6  35  29   38
  4  Dortmund         22  10   7   5  47  29   37
 ................................................
  5  Schalke 04       23  10   7   6  36  30   37
 ................................................
  6  Frankfurt        22  10   6   6  30  25   36
 ................................................
  7  Hannover         23   8   8   7  32  33   32
 ................................................
  8  Augsburg         22   8   7   7  32  28   31
  9  Hoffenheim       23   8   7   8  37  37   31
 10  M'gladbach       22   9   4   9  30  34   31
 11  Hertha BSC       23   7   9   7  30  30   30
 12  Freiburg         23   6  10   7  24  37   28
 13  Wolfsburg        23   4  12   7  26  30   24
 14  Stuttgart        22   7   3  12  18  27   24
 15  Bremen           23   5   8  10  21  28   23
 ................................................
 16  Mainz 05         23   6   5  12  28  41   23
 ................................................
 17  Hamburg          23   4   5  14  18  34   17
 18  Köln             23   3   5  15  20  42   14

 1-4:    Champions League
 5:      Europa League
 6:      Europa League preliminary round
 7:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 16:     Relegation play-off
 17-18:  Relegation
