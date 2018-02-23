Bundesliga Standings

Feb 23 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 23 19 2 2 55 18 59 2 Dortmund 23 11 7 5 48 29 40 3 Frankfurt 23 11 6 6 32 26 39 4 Leverkusen 23 10 8 5 43 30 38 ................................................ 5 Leipzig 23 11 5 7 36 31 38 ................................................ 6 Schalke 04 23 10 7 6 36 30 37 ................................................ 7 Hannover 23 8 8 7 32 33 32 ................................................ 8 Augsburg 23 8 7 8 32 29 31 9 Hoffenheim 23 8 7 8 37 37 31 10 M'gladbach 23 9 4 10 30 35 31 11 Hertha BSC 23 7 9 7 30 30 30 12 Freiburg 23 6 10 7 24 37 28 13 Stuttgart 23 8 3 12 19 27 27 14 Wolfsburg 24 4 13 7 27 31 25 15 Mainz 05 24 6 6 12 29 42 24 ................................................ 16 Bremen 23 5 8 10 21 28 23 ................................................ 17 Hamburg 23 4 5 14 18 34 17 18 Köln 23 3 5 15 20 42 14 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation