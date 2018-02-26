Bundesliga Standings

Feb 26 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 24 19 3 2 55 18 60 2 Dortmund 24 11 8 5 49 30 41 3 Schalke 04 24 11 7 6 38 30 40 4 Frankfurt 24 11 6 7 32 27 39 ................................................ 5 Leverkusen 24 10 8 6 43 32 38 ................................................ 6 Leipzig 24 11 5 8 37 33 38 ................................................ 7 M'gladbach 24 10 4 10 31 35 34 ................................................ 8 Augsburg 24 8 8 8 33 30 32 9 Hoffenheim 24 8 8 8 38 38 32 10 Hannover 24 8 8 8 32 34 32 11 Hertha BSC 24 7 10 7 30 30 31 12 Stuttgart 24 9 3 12 20 27 30 13 Freiburg 24 6 11 7 25 38 29 14 Bremen 24 6 8 10 22 28 26 15 Wolfsburg 24 4 13 7 27 31 25 ................................................ 16 Mainz 05 24 6 6 12 29 42 24 ................................................ 17 Hamburg 24 4 5 15 18 35 17 18 Köln 24 4 5 15 22 43 17 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation