February 26, 2018 / 9:29 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Bundesliga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 26 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Monday

                       P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Bayern München   24  19   3   2  55  18   60
  2  Dortmund         24  11   8   5  49  30   41
  3  Schalke 04       24  11   7   6  38  30   40
  4  Frankfurt        24  11   6   7  32  27   39
 ................................................
  5  Leverkusen       24  10   8   6  43  32   38
 ................................................
  6  Leipzig          24  11   5   8  37  33   38
 ................................................
  7  M'gladbach       24  10   4  10  31  35   34
 ................................................
  8  Augsburg         24   8   8   8  33  30   32
  9  Hoffenheim       24   8   8   8  38  38   32
 10  Hannover         24   8   8   8  32  34   32
 11  Hertha BSC       24   7  10   7  30  30   31
 12  Stuttgart        24   9   3  12  20  27   30
 13  Freiburg         24   6  11   7  25  38   29
 14  Bremen           24   6   8  10  22  28   26
 15  Wolfsburg        24   4  13   7  27  31   25
 ................................................
 16  Mainz 05         24   6   6  12  29  42   24
 ................................................
 17  Hamburg          24   4   5  15  18  35   17
 18  Köln             24   4   5  15  22  43   17

 1-4:    Champions League
 5:      Europa League
 6:      Europa League preliminary round
 7:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 16:     Relegation play-off
 17-18:  Relegation
