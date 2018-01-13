FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings
#World Football
January 13, 2018 / 4:31 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Saturday

                       P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Bayern München   18  14   2   2  40  12   44
  2  Leipzig          18   9   4   5  30  26   31
  3  Schalke 04       18   8   6   4  29  24   30
  4  Dortmund         17   8   4   5  39  24   28
 ................................................
  5  Leverkusen       18   7   7   4  35  26   28
 ................................................
  6  M'gladbach       17   8   4   5  27  28   28
 ................................................
  7  Augsburg         18   7   6   5  28  23   27
 ................................................
  8  Hoffenheim       18   7   6   5  28  23   27
  9  Frankfurt        18   7   6   5  21  19   27
 10  Hannover         18   7   5   6  27  28   26
 11  Hertha BSC       18   6   6   6  26  26   24
 12  Stuttgart        18   6   2  10  14  21   20
 13  Freiburg         18   4   8   6  18  32   20
 14  Wolfsburg        17   3  10   4  21  21   19
 15  Mainz 05         18   4   5   9  21  31   17
 ................................................
 16  Bremen           18   3   7   8  14  21   16
 ................................................
 17  Hamburg          18   4   3  11  15  26   15
 18  Köln             17   1   3  13  10  32    6

 1-4:    Champions League
 5:      Europa League
 6:      Europa League preliminary round
 7:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 16:     Relegation play-off
 17-18:  Relegation

