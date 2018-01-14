UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

Jan 14 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 18 14 2 2 40 12 44 2 Leipzig 18 9 4 5 30 26 31 3 Schalke 04 18 8 6 4 29 24 30 4 Dortmund 18 8 5 5 39 24 29 ................................................ 5 Leverkusen 18 7 7 4 35 26 28 ................................................ 6 M'gladbach 18 8 4 6 28 30 28 ................................................ 7 Augsburg 18 7 6 5 28 23 27 ................................................ 8 Hoffenheim 18 7 6 5 28 23 27 9 Frankfurt 18 7 6 5 21 19 27 10 Hannover 18 7 5 6 27 28 26 11 Hertha BSC 18 6 6 6 26 26 24 12 Wolfsburg 18 3 11 4 21 21 20 13 Stuttgart 18 6 2 10 14 21 20 14 Freiburg 18 4 8 6 18 32 20 15 Mainz 05 18 4 5 9 21 31 17 ................................................ 16 Bremen 18 3 7 8 14 21 16 ................................................ 17 Hamburg 18 4 3 11 15 26 15 18 Köln 18 2 3 13 12 33 9 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation