UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

Jan 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 18 14 2 2 40 12 44 2 Leverkusen 19 8 7 4 39 27 31 3 Leipzig 19 9 4 6 31 28 31 4 M'gladbach 19 9 4 6 30 30 31 ................................................ 5 Dortmund 19 8 6 5 40 25 30 ................................................ 6 Schalke 04 18 8 6 4 29 24 30 ................................................ 7 Frankfurt 19 8 6 5 24 20 30 ................................................ 8 Augsburg 19 7 6 6 28 25 27 9 Hoffenheim 19 7 6 6 29 27 27 10 Hannover 18 7 5 6 27 28 26 11 Hertha BSC 19 6 7 6 27 27 25 12 Freiburg 19 5 8 6 20 33 23 13 Wolfsburg 19 3 11 5 22 24 20 14 Stuttgart 19 6 2 11 16 24 20 15 Mainz 05 19 5 5 9 24 33 20 ................................................ 16 Bremen 18 3 7 8 14 21 16 ................................................ 17 Hamburg 19 4 3 12 15 28 15 18 Köln 19 3 3 13 14 33 12 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation