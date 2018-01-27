FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2018

UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

Jan 27 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Saturday

                       P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Bayern München   20  16   2   2  49  16   50
  2  Schalke 04       20   9   7   4  32  25   34
  3  Frankfurt        20   9   6   5  26  20   33
  4  Leipzig          20   9   5   6  32  29   32
 ................................................
  5  Dortmund         20   8   7   5  42  27   31
 ................................................
  6  Leverkusen       19   8   7   4  39  27   31
 ................................................
  7  M'gladbach       20   9   4   7  30  32   31
 ................................................
  8  Augsburg         20   7   7   6  29  26   28
  9  Hoffenheim       20   7   6   7  31  32   27
 10  Hannover         19   7   6   6  28  29   27
 11  Hertha BSC       20   6   8   6  27  27   26
 12  Freiburg         20   5   9   6  22  35   24
 13  Wolfsburg        19   3  11   5  22  24   20
 14  Mainz 05         19   5   5   9  24  33   20
 15  Stuttgart        20   6   2  12  16  26   20
 ................................................
 16  Bremen           20   3   8   9  16  25   17
 ................................................
 17  Hamburg          20   4   4  12  16  29   16
 18  Köln             20   3   4  13  15  34   13

 1-4:    Champions League
 5:      Europa League
 6:      Europa League preliminary round
 7:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 16:     Relegation play-off
 17-18:  Relegation
