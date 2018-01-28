UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

Jan 28 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 20 16 2 2 49 16 50 2 Leverkusen 20 9 7 4 41 27 34 3 Schalke 04 20 9 7 4 32 25 34 4 Frankfurt 20 9 6 5 26 20 33 ................................................ 5 Leipzig 20 9 5 6 32 29 32 ................................................ 6 Dortmund 20 8 7 5 42 27 31 ................................................ 7 M'gladbach 20 9 4 7 30 32 31 ................................................ 8 Augsburg 20 7 7 6 29 26 28 9 Hoffenheim 20 7 6 7 31 32 27 10 Hannover 20 7 6 7 28 30 27 11 Hertha BSC 20 6 8 6 27 27 26 12 Freiburg 20 5 9 6 22 35 24 13 Wolfsburg 20 4 11 5 23 24 23 14 Stuttgart 20 6 2 12 16 26 20 15 Mainz 05 20 5 5 10 24 35 20 ................................................ 16 Bremen 20 3 8 9 16 25 17 ................................................ 17 Hamburg 20 4 4 12 16 29 16 18 Köln 20 3 4 13 15 34 13 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation