Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
Commentary
The Wider Image
Technology
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#World Football
February 4, 2018 / 4:28 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb  4 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Sunday

                       P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Bayern München   21  17   2   2  51  16   53
  2  Leverkusen       21   9   8   4  41  27   35
  3  Leipzig          21  10   5   6  33  29   35
  4  Dortmund         21   9   7   5  45  29   34
 ................................................
  5  Schalke 04       21   9   7   5  33  27   34
 ................................................
  6  Frankfurt        21   9   6   6  26  23   33
 ................................................
  7  Augsburg         21   8   7   6  32  26   31
 ................................................
  8  M'gladbach       21   9   4   8  30  33   31
  9  Hoffenheim       21   7   7   7  32  33   28
 10  Hannover         21   7   7   7  29  31   28
 11  Hertha BSC       21   6   9   6  28  28   27
 12  Freiburg         21   5  10   6  22  35   25
 13  Wolfsburg        21   4  12   5  24  25   24
 14  Stuttgart        21   6   3  12  17  27   21
 15  Bremen           21   4   8   9  18  26   20
 ................................................
 16  Mainz 05         21   5   5  11  24  37   20
 ................................................
 17  Hamburg          21   4   5  12  17  30   17
 18  Köln             21   3   4  14  17  37   13

 1-4:    Champions League
 5:      Europa League
 6:      Europa League preliminary round
 7:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 16:     Relegation play-off
 17-18:  Relegation
