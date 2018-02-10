FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2018

UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

Feb 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Saturday

                       P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Bayern München   22  18   2   2  53  17   56
  2  Leipzig          22  11   5   6  35  29   38
  3  Dortmund         22  10   7   5  47  29   37
  4  Frankfurt        22  10   6   6  30  25   36
 ................................................
  5  Leverkusen       22   9   8   5  41  29   35
 ................................................
  6  Schalke 04       22   9   7   6  34  29   34
 ................................................
  7  Augsburg         22   8   7   7  32  28   31
 ................................................
  8  Hoffenheim       22   8   7   7  36  35   31
  9  Hannover         22   8   7   7  31  32   31
 10  M'gladbach       21   9   4   8  30  33   31
 11  Hertha BSC       22   7   9   6  30  28   30
 12  Freiburg         22   5  10   7  23  37   25
 13  Wolfsburg        21   4  12   5  24  25   24
 14  Stuttgart        21   6   3  12  17  27   21
 15  Bremen           21   4   8   9  18  26   20
 ................................................
 16  Mainz 05         22   5   5  12  26  41   20
 ................................................
 17  Hamburg          22   4   5  13  17  32   17
 18  Köln             22   3   4  15  19  41   13

 1-4:    Champions League
 5:      Europa League
 6:      Europa League preliminary round
 7:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 16:     Relegation play-off
 17-18:  Relegation
