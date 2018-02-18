UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

Feb 18 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 23 19 2 2 55 18 59 2 Dortmund 23 11 7 5 48 29 40 3 Leverkusen 23 10 8 5 43 30 38 4 Leipzig 22 11 5 6 35 29 38 ................................................ 5 Schalke 04 23 10 7 6 36 30 37 ................................................ 6 Frankfurt 22 10 6 6 30 25 36 ................................................ 7 Hannover 23 8 8 7 32 33 32 ................................................ 8 Augsburg 23 8 7 8 32 29 31 9 Hoffenheim 23 8 7 8 37 37 31 10 M'gladbach 23 9 4 10 30 35 31 11 Hertha BSC 23 7 9 7 30 30 30 12 Freiburg 23 6 10 7 24 37 28 13 Stuttgart 23 8 3 12 19 27 27 14 Wolfsburg 23 4 12 7 26 30 24 15 Bremen 23 5 8 10 21 28 23 ................................................ 16 Mainz 05 23 6 5 12 28 41 23 ................................................ 17 Hamburg 23 4 5 14 18 34 17 18 Köln 23 3 5 15 20 42 14 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation