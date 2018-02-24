UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

Feb 24 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 24 19 3 2 55 18 60 2 Dortmund 23 11 7 5 48 29 40 3 Frankfurt 24 11 6 7 32 27 39 4 Leverkusen 23 10 8 5 43 30 38 ................................................ 5 Leipzig 23 11 5 7 36 31 38 ................................................ 6 Schalke 04 23 10 7 6 36 30 37 ................................................ 7 M'gladbach 24 10 4 10 31 35 34 ................................................ 8 Hoffenheim 24 8 8 8 38 38 32 9 Hannover 24 8 8 8 32 34 32 10 Augsburg 23 8 7 8 32 29 31 11 Hertha BSC 24 7 10 7 30 30 31 12 Stuttgart 24 9 3 12 20 27 30 13 Freiburg 24 6 11 7 25 38 29 14 Bremen 24 6 8 10 22 28 26 15 Wolfsburg 24 4 13 7 27 31 25 ................................................ 16 Mainz 05 24 6 6 12 29 42 24 ................................................ 17 Hamburg 24 4 5 15 18 35 17 18 Köln 23 3 5 15 20 42 14 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation