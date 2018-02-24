FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018

UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

Feb 24 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Saturday

                       P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Bayern München   24  19   3   2  55  18   60
  2  Dortmund         23  11   7   5  48  29   40
  3  Frankfurt        24  11   6   7  32  27   39
  4  Leverkusen       23  10   8   5  43  30   38
 ................................................
  5  Leipzig          23  11   5   7  36  31   38
 ................................................
  6  Schalke 04       23  10   7   6  36  30   37
 ................................................
  7  M'gladbach       24  10   4  10  31  35   34
 ................................................
  8  Hoffenheim       24   8   8   8  38  38   32
  9  Hannover         24   8   8   8  32  34   32
 10  Augsburg         23   8   7   8  32  29   31
 11  Hertha BSC       24   7  10   7  30  30   31
 12  Stuttgart        24   9   3  12  20  27   30
 13  Freiburg         24   6  11   7  25  38   29
 14  Bremen           24   6   8  10  22  28   26
 15  Wolfsburg        24   4  13   7  27  31   25
 ................................................
 16  Mainz 05         24   6   6  12  29  42   24
 ................................................
 17  Hamburg          24   4   5  15  18  35   17
 18  Köln             23   3   5  15  20  42   14

 1-4:    Champions League
 5:      Europa League
 6:      Europa League preliminary round
 7:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 16:     Relegation play-off
 17-18:  Relegation
