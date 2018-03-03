FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2018 / 4:33 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar  3 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Saturday

                       P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Bayern München   24  19   3   2  55  18   60
  2  Schalke 04       25  12   7   6  39  30   43
  3  Dortmund         25  11   9   5  50  31   42
  4  Frankfurt        25  12   6   7  33  27   42
 ................................................
  5  Leverkusen       25  11   8   6  45  33   41
 ................................................
  6  Leipzig          25  11   6   8  38  34   39
 ................................................
  7  Hoffenheim       25   9   8   8  40  38   35
 ................................................
  8  M'gladbach       25  10   5  10  33  37   35
  9  Augsburg         25   8   8   9  33  32   32
 10  Hannover         25   8   8   9  32  35   32
 11  Hertha BSC       25   7  10   8  30  31   31
 12  Stuttgart        24   9   3  12  20  27   30
 13  Freiburg         24   6  11   7  25  38   29
 14  Bremen           25   6   9  10  24  30   27
 15  Wolfsburg        25   4  13   8  28  33   25
 ................................................
 16  Mainz 05         25   6   7  12  29  42   25
 ................................................
 17  Hamburg          25   4   6  15  18  35   18
 18  Köln             24   4   5  15  22  43   17

 1-4:    Champions League
 5:      Europa League
 6:      Europa League preliminary round
 7:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 16:     Relegation play-off
 17-18:  Relegation
