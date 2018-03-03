UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

Mar 3 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 24 19 3 2 55 18 60 2 Schalke 04 25 12 7 6 39 30 43 3 Dortmund 25 11 9 5 50 31 42 4 Frankfurt 25 12 6 7 33 27 42 ................................................ 5 Leverkusen 25 11 8 6 45 33 41 ................................................ 6 Leipzig 25 11 6 8 38 34 39 ................................................ 7 Hoffenheim 25 9 8 8 40 38 35 ................................................ 8 M'gladbach 25 10 5 10 33 37 35 9 Augsburg 25 8 8 9 33 32 32 10 Hannover 25 8 8 9 32 35 32 11 Hertha BSC 25 7 10 8 30 31 31 12 Stuttgart 24 9 3 12 20 27 30 13 Freiburg 24 6 11 7 25 38 29 14 Bremen 25 6 9 10 24 30 27 15 Wolfsburg 25 4 13 8 28 33 25 ................................................ 16 Mainz 05 25 6 7 12 29 42 25 ................................................ 17 Hamburg 25 4 6 15 18 35 18 18 Köln 24 4 5 15 22 43 17 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation