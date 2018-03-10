FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 10, 2018

UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Saturday

                       P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Bayern München   26  21   3   2  65  18   66
  2  Schalke 04       26  13   7   6  40  30   46
  3  Leverkusen       26  12   8   6  47  33   44
  4  Dortmund         25  11   9   5  50  31   42
 ................................................
  5  Frankfurt        25  12   6   7  33  27   42
 ................................................
  6  Leipzig          25  11   6   8  38  34   39
 ................................................
  7  Hoffenheim       26  10   8   8  43  38   38
 ................................................
  8  Augsburg         26   9   8   9  36  33   35
  9  M'gladbach       26  10   5  11  33  39   35
 10  Stuttgart        25  10   3  12  23  29   33
 11  Hertha BSC       26   7  11   8  30  31   32
 12  Hannover         26   8   8  10  33  38   32
 13  Freiburg         26   6  12   8  25  42   30
 14  Bremen           25   6   9  10  24  30   27
 15  Wolfsburg        26   4  13   9  28  36   25
 ................................................
 16  Mainz 05         26   6   7  13  29  43   25
 ................................................
 17  Hamburg          26   4   6  16  18  41   18
 18  Köln             25   4   5  16  24  46   17

 1-4:    Champions League
 5:      Europa League
 6:      Europa League preliminary round
 7:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 16:     Relegation play-off
 17-18:  Relegation
