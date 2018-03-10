UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

Mar 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 26 21 3 2 65 18 66 2 Schalke 04 26 13 7 6 40 30 46 3 Leverkusen 26 12 8 6 47 33 44 4 Dortmund 25 11 9 5 50 31 42 ................................................ 5 Frankfurt 25 12 6 7 33 27 42 ................................................ 6 Leipzig 25 11 6 8 38 34 39 ................................................ 7 Hoffenheim 26 10 8 8 43 38 38 ................................................ 8 Augsburg 26 9 8 9 36 33 35 9 M'gladbach 26 10 5 11 33 39 35 10 Stuttgart 25 10 3 12 23 29 33 11 Hertha BSC 26 7 11 8 30 31 32 12 Hannover 26 8 8 10 33 38 32 13 Freiburg 26 6 12 8 25 42 30 14 Bremen 25 6 9 10 24 30 27 15 Wolfsburg 26 4 13 9 28 36 25 ................................................ 16 Mainz 05 26 6 7 13 29 43 25 ................................................ 17 Hamburg 26 4 6 16 18 41 18 18 Köln 25 4 5 16 24 46 17 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation