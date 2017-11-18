UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga summaries

Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, November 18 Hertha Berlin 2 Vedad Ibisevic 28, Mitchell Weiser 71 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 Lars Stindl 5, Thorgan Hazard 14pen, Raffael 20,77 Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 48,304 - - - FC Bayern Munich 3 Arturo Vidal 31, Robert Lewandowski 38,49 FC Augsburg 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 Mark Uth 90+1 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Kevin-Prince Boateng 13 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 30,150 - - - Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2 Leon Bailey 44, Kevin Volland 74 Red Card: Benjamin Henrichs 52 RB Leipzig 2 Timo Werner 12pen, Emil Forsberg 54pen Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 29,218 - - - VfL Wolfsburg 3 Yannick Gerhardt 3, Yunus Malli 29,70 Freiburg 1 Bartosz Kapustka 68 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 23,744 - - - Mainz 1 Daniel Brosinski 43pen Red Card: Giulio Donati 71 Cologne 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,473 - - - Friday, November 17 VfB Stuttgart 2 Chadrac Akolo 4, Josip Brekalo 51 Borussia Dortmund 1 Maximilian Philipp 45+3 Missed penalty: Andre Schurrle 45+3 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 58,932 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 19 FC Schalke 04 v Hamburg SV (1430) Werder Bremen v Hanover 96 (1700)