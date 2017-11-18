FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
November 18, 2017 / 4:30 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 18
Hertha Berlin             2 Vedad Ibisevic 28, Mitchell Weiser 71              
Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 Lars Stindl 5, Thorgan Hazard 14pen, Raffael 20,77 
Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 48,304
- - -
FC Bayern Munich          3 Arturo Vidal 31, Robert Lewandowski 38,49          
FC Augsburg               0                                                    
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 75,000
- - -
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       1 Mark Uth 90+1                                      
Eintracht Frankfurt       1 Kevin-Prince Boateng 13                            
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 30,150
- - -
Bayer 04 Leverkusen       2 Leon Bailey 44, Kevin Volland 74                   
Red Card: Benjamin Henrichs 52
RB Leipzig                2 Timo Werner 12pen, Emil Forsberg 54pen             
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 29,218
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg             3 Yannick Gerhardt 3, Yunus Malli 29,70              
Freiburg                  1 Bartosz Kapustka 68                                
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 23,744
- - -
Mainz                     1 Daniel Brosinski 43pen                             
Red Card: Giulio Donati 71
Cologne                   0                                                    
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,473
- - -
Friday, November 17
VfB Stuttgart             2 Chadrac Akolo 4, Josip Brekalo 51                  
Borussia Dortmund         1 Maximilian Philipp 45+3                            
Missed penalty: Andre Schurrle 45+3
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 58,932
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Sunday, November 19  
FC Schalke 04        v Hamburg SV (1430)  
Werder Bremen        v Hanover 96 (1700)

