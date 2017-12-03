FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 3, 2017

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga summaries

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 3
VfL Wolfsburg             3 Yunus Malli 4, Daniel Didavi 25, Josuha Guilavogui 71        
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0                                                              
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 24,250
- - -
Hertha Berlin             1 Davie Selke 15                                               
Eintracht Frankfurt       2 Marius Wolf 26, Kevin-Prince Boateng 80                      
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 38,781
- - -
Saturday, December 2
FC Schalke 04             2 Guido Burgstaller 36, Amine Harit 72                         
Cologne                   2 Sehrou Guirassy 50,77pen                                     
Red Card: Yuya Osako 90+3 
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 61,761
- - -
Mainz                     1 Gerrit Holtmann 85                                           
FC Augsburg               3 Michael Gregoritsch 22, Alfred Finnbogason 43pen,86          
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 25,037
- - -
FC Bayern Munich          3 Arturo Vidal 17, Kingsley Coman 67, Robert Lewandowski 87pen 
Hanover 96                1 Charlison Benschop 35                                        
Missed penalty: Niclas Fullkrug 28
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 75,000
- - -
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       4 Nadiem Amiri 13, Serge Gnabry 52,62, Mark Uth 87             
RB Leipzig                0                                                              
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,299
- - -
Werder Bremen             1 Max Kruse 45                                                 
VfB Stuttgart             0                                                              
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,500
- - -
Bayer 04 Leverkusen       1 Kevin Volland 30                                             
Red Card: Wendell 41      
Borussia Dortmund         1 Andriy Yarmolenko 73                                         
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,210
- - -
Friday, December 1
Freiburg                  0                                                              
Hamburg SV                0                                                              
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,000
- - -

