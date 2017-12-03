UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga summaries

Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, December 3 VfL Wolfsburg 3 Yunus Malli 4, Daniel Didavi 25, Josuha Guilavogui 71 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 24,250 - - - Hertha Berlin 1 Davie Selke 15 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Marius Wolf 26, Kevin-Prince Boateng 80 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 38,781 - - - Saturday, December 2 FC Schalke 04 2 Guido Burgstaller 36, Amine Harit 72 Cologne 2 Sehrou Guirassy 50,77pen Red Card: Yuya Osako 90+3 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 61,761 - - - Mainz 1 Gerrit Holtmann 85 FC Augsburg 3 Michael Gregoritsch 22, Alfred Finnbogason 43pen,86 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 25,037 - - - FC Bayern Munich 3 Arturo Vidal 17, Kingsley Coman 67, Robert Lewandowski 87pen Hanover 96 1 Charlison Benschop 35 Missed penalty: Niclas Fullkrug 28 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 75,000 - - - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 4 Nadiem Amiri 13, Serge Gnabry 52,62, Mark Uth 87 RB Leipzig 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,299 - - - Werder Bremen 1 Max Kruse 45 VfB Stuttgart 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,500 - - - Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1 Kevin Volland 30 Red Card: Wendell 41 Borussia Dortmund 1 Andriy Yarmolenko 73 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,210 - - - Friday, December 1 Freiburg 0 Hamburg SV 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,000 - - -