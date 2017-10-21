UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga summaries

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 Hamburg SV 0 Red Card: Gideon Jung 39 FC Bayern Munich 1 Corentin Tolisso 52 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 57,000 - - - FC Augsburg 1 Michael Gregoritsch 33 Hanover 96 2 Niclas Fuellkrug 76,89 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 25,000 - - - Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Sebastien Haller 64pen, Marius Wolf 68 Borussia Dortmund 2 Nuri Sahin 18, Maximilian Philipp 57 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 51,500 - - - Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Fabian Johnson 7 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 5 Sven Bender 48, Leon Bailey 59, Julian Brandt 61, Kevin Volland 69, Joel Pohjanpalo 81 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 53,053 - - - RB Leipzig 1 Marcel Sabitzer 23 VfB Stuttgart 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 38,000 - - - Friday, October 20 FC Schalke 04 2 Leon Goretzka 13, Guido Burgstaller 74 Mainz 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,476 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 22 Cologne v Werder Bremen (1130) Freiburg v Hertha Berlin (1330) VfL Wolfsburg v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (1600)