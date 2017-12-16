UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga summaries

Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, December 16 Borussia Dortmund 2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 63pen, Christian Pulisic 89 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 Mark Uth 21 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 81,000 - - - VfB Stuttgart 0 Missed penalty: Chadrac Akolo 90+5 FC Bayern Munich 1 Thomas Muller 79 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 58,885 - - - Cologne 1 Christian Clemens 67 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,100 - - - Werder Bremen 2 Philipp Bargfrede 2, Ishak Belfodil 17 Mainz 2 Robin Quaison 70, Fabian Frei 90+3 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 39,000 - - - Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Luka Jovic 1, Sebastien Haller 65 FC Schalke 04 2 Breel Embolo 82, Naldo 90+4 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 50,600 - - - FC Augsburg 3 Alfred Finnbogason 1,90+1,90+3 Freiburg 3 Christian Gunter 20, Nils Petersen 48,65 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 26,345 - - - Friday, December 15 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Thorgan Hazard 9, Raffael 74,79 Hamburg SV 1 Andre Hahn 53 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 51,409 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 17 Hanover 96 v Bayer 04 Leverkusen (1430) RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin (1700)