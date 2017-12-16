FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga summaries
Sections
Featured
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Economy
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
sport
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
Pictures of the year
Pictures
Pictures of the year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 16, 2017 / 4:32 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 16
Borussia Dortmund         2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 63pen, Christian Pulisic 89 
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       1 Mark Uth 21                                           
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 81,000
- - -
VfB Stuttgart             0                                                       
Missed penalty: Chadrac Akolo 90+5
FC Bayern Munich          1 Thomas Muller 79                                      
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 58,885
- - -
Cologne                   1 Christian Clemens 67                                  
VfL Wolfsburg             0                                                       
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,100
- - -
Werder Bremen             2 Philipp Bargfrede 2, Ishak Belfodil 17                
Mainz                     2 Robin Quaison 70, Fabian Frei 90+3                    
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 39,000
- - -
Eintracht Frankfurt       2 Luka Jovic 1, Sebastien Haller 65                     
FC Schalke 04             2 Breel Embolo 82, Naldo 90+4                           
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 50,600
- - -
FC Augsburg               3 Alfred Finnbogason 1,90+1,90+3                        
Freiburg                  3 Christian Gunter 20, Nils Petersen 48,65              
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 26,345
- - -
Friday, December 15
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Thorgan Hazard 9, Raffael 74,79                       
Hamburg SV                1 Andre Hahn 53                                         
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 51,409
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, December 17  
Hanover 96           v Bayer 04 Leverkusen (1430)  
RB Leipzig           v Hertha Berlin       (1700)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.