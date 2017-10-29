FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga summaries
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Asia pivot helps HSBC post jump in third-quarter profit
Asia pivot helps HSBC post jump in third-quarter profit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 29, 2017 / 4:22 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29
VfB Stuttgart             3 Daniel Ginczek 38, Benjamin Pavard 45+3, Simon Terodde 82    
Freiburg                  0                                                              
Red Card: Caglar Soeyuencue 12
Halftime: 2-0;            
- - -
Werder Bremen             0                                                              
FC Augsburg               3 Michael Gregoritsch 40,61, Alfred Finnbogason 45+2pen        
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 40,500
- - -
Saturday, October 28
FC Bayern Munich          2 James Rodriguez 19, Robert Lewandowski 38                    
RB Leipzig                0                                                              
Red Card: Willi Orban 13  
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 75,000
- - -
Bayer 04 Leverkusen       2 Leon Bailey 53, Sven Bender 73                               
Cologne                   1 Sehrou Guirassy 23                                           
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 30,210
- - -
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       1 Kerem Demirbay 25                                            
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Thorgan Hazard 61, Matthias Ginter 79, Jannik Vestergaard 82 
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,150
- - -
Hertha Berlin             2 Niklas Stark 17, Karim Rekik 50                              
Hamburg SV                1 Jann-Fiete Arp 73                                            
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 52,131
- - -
FC Schalke 04             1 Nabil Bentaleb 43pen                                         
VfL Wolfsburg             1 Divock Origi 90+3                                            
Missed penalty: Mario Gomez 60
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 60,429
- - -
Hanover 96                4 Jonathas 20pen, Ihlas Bebou 39,86, Felix Klaus 60            
Borussia Dortmund         2 Dan-Axel Zagadou 27, Andriy Yarmolenko 52                    
Red Card: Dan-Axel Zagadou 59
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 49,000
- - -
Friday, October 27
Mainz                     1 Suat Serdar 71                                               
Eintracht Frankfurt       1 Stefan Bell 37og                                             
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 33,794
- - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.