UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bundesliga summaries

Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, October 29 VfB Stuttgart 3 Daniel Ginczek 38, Benjamin Pavard 45+3, Simon Terodde 82 Freiburg 0 Red Card: Caglar Soeyuencue 12 Halftime: 2-0; - - - Werder Bremen 0 FC Augsburg 3 Michael Gregoritsch 40,61, Alfred Finnbogason 45+2pen Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 40,500 - - - Saturday, October 28 FC Bayern Munich 2 James Rodriguez 19, Robert Lewandowski 38 RB Leipzig 0 Red Card: Willi Orban 13 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2 Leon Bailey 53, Sven Bender 73 Cologne 1 Sehrou Guirassy 23 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 30,210 - - - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1 Kerem Demirbay 25 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Thorgan Hazard 61, Matthias Ginter 79, Jannik Vestergaard 82 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,150 - - - Hertha Berlin 2 Niklas Stark 17, Karim Rekik 50 Hamburg SV 1 Jann-Fiete Arp 73 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 52,131 - - - FC Schalke 04 1 Nabil Bentaleb 43pen VfL Wolfsburg 1 Divock Origi 90+3 Missed penalty: Mario Gomez 60 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 60,429 - - - Hanover 96 4 Jonathas 20pen, Ihlas Bebou 39,86, Felix Klaus 60 Borussia Dortmund 2 Dan-Axel Zagadou 27, Andriy Yarmolenko 52 Red Card: Dan-Axel Zagadou 59 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 49,000 - - - Friday, October 27 Mainz 1 Suat Serdar 71 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Stefan Bell 37og Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 33,794 - - -