UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bundesliga summaries

Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, September 30 Hamburg SV 0 Werder Bremen 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 54,613 - - - Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Matthias Ginter 67, Thorgan Hazard 90+4pen Hanover 96 1 Martin Harnik 71 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,000 - - - Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Ante Rebic 42, Sebastien Haller 90+3 Red Card: Simon Falette 64 VfB Stuttgart 1 Simon Terodde 61 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 51,500 - - - FC Augsburg 1 Caiuby 10 Borussia Dortmund 2 Andriy Yarmolenko 4, Shinji Kagawa 23 Missed penalty: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 79 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 30,660 - - - VfL Wolfsburg 1 Josuha Guilavogui 55 Red Card: Paul-Georges Ntep 90+2 Mainz 1 Yoshinori Muto 74 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,352 - - - Friday, September 29 FC Schalke 04 1 Leon Goretzka 34 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1 Leon Bailey 61 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 61,515 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 1 Freiburg v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (1130) Hertha Berlin v FC Bayern Munich (1330) Cologne v RB Leipzig (1600)