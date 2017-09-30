FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
September 30, 2017 / 3:27 PM / 19 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bundesliga summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 30
Hamburg SV                0                                            
Werder Bremen             0                                            
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 54,613
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Matthias Ginter 67, Thorgan Hazard 90+4pen 
Hanover 96                1 Martin Harnik 71                           
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,000
- - -
Eintracht Frankfurt       2 Ante Rebic 42, Sebastien Haller 90+3       
Red Card: Simon Falette 64
VfB Stuttgart             1 Simon Terodde 61                           
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 51,500
- - -
FC Augsburg               1 Caiuby 10                                  
Borussia Dortmund         2 Andriy Yarmolenko 4, Shinji Kagawa 23      
Missed penalty: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 79
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 30,660
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg             1 Josuha Guilavogui 55                       
Red Card: Paul-Georges Ntep 90+2
Mainz                     1 Yoshinori Muto 74                          
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,352
- - -
Friday, September 29
FC Schalke 04             1 Leon Goretzka 34                           
Bayer 04 Leverkusen       1 Leon Bailey 61                             
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 61,515
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, October 1    
Freiburg             v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (1130)  
Hertha Berlin        v FC Bayern Munich    (1330)  
Cologne              v RB Leipzig          (1600)

