UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bundesliga summaries
#World Football
October 22, 2017 / 1:24 PM / in 2 days

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bundesliga summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 22
VfL Wolfsburg             1 Ohis Felix Uduokhai 90+1                                                               
Missed penalty: Maximilian Arnold 11
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       1 Kerem Demirbay 73pen                                                                   
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,514
- - -
Freiburg                  1 Janik Haberer 52pen                                                                    
Hertha Berlin             1 Salomon Kalou 81pen                                                                    
Missed penalty: Salomon Kalou 77
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,800
- - -
Cologne                   0                                                                                        
Werder Bremen             0                                                                                        
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 50,000
- - -
Saturday, October 21
Hamburg SV                0                                                                                        
Red Card: Gideon Jung 39  
FC Bayern Munich          1 Corentin Tolisso 52                                                                    
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 57,000
- - -
FC Augsburg               1 Michael Gregoritsch 33                                                                 
Hanover 96                2 Niclas Fuellkrug 76,89                                                                 
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 25,000
- - -
Eintracht Frankfurt       2 Sebastien Haller 64pen, Marius Wolf 68                                                 
Borussia Dortmund         2 Nuri Sahin 18, Maximilian Philipp 57                                                   
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 51,500
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Fabian Johnson 7                                                                       
Bayer 04 Leverkusen       5 Sven Bender 48, Leon Bailey 59, Julian Brandt 61, Kevin Volland 69, Joel Pohjanpalo 81 
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 53,053
- - -
RB Leipzig                1 Marcel Sabitzer 23                                                                     
VfB Stuttgart             0                                                                                        
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 38,000
- - -
Friday, October 20
FC Schalke 04             2 Leon Goretzka 13, Guido Burgstaller 74                                                 
Mainz                     0                                                                                        
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,476
- - -

