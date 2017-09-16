FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bundesliga summaries
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
#World Football
September 16, 2017 / 3:34 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bundesliga summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 16
RB Leipzig                2 Timo Werner 17, Jean-Kevin Augustin 31                       
Red Card: Naby Keita 83   
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Thorgan Hazard 25pen, Lars Stindl 61                         
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 42,558
- - -
Werder Bremen             1 Lamine Sane 20                                               
FC Schalke 04             2 Milos Veljkovic 22og, Leon Goretzka 83                       
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 42,100
- - -
Eintracht Frankfurt       1 Luka Jovic 79                                                
FC Augsburg               2 Philipp Max 21, Caiuby 77                                    
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 46,500
- - -
VfB Stuttgart             1 Chadrac Akolo 42                                             
VfL Wolfsburg             0                                                              
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 50,500
- - -
FC Bayern Munich          4 Thomas Mueller 11, Arjen Robben 23, Robert Lewandowski 50,77 
Mainz                     0                                                              
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 75,000
- - -
Friday, September 15
Hanover 96                2 Martin Harnik 50, Ihlas Bebou 82                             
Hamburg SV                0                                                              
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 49,000
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
Sunday, September 17 
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim  v Hertha Berlin (1130)  
Bayer 04 Leverkusen  v Freiburg      (1330)  
Borussia Dortmund    v Cologne       (1600)

