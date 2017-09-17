FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bundesliga summaries
#World Football
September 17, 2017

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bundesliga summaries

    Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 17
Borussia Dortmund         5 Maximilian Philipp 2,69, Sokratis Papastathopoulos 45+2, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 59pen,60 
Cologne                   0                                                                                             
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 81,000
- - -
Bayer 04 Leverkusen       4 Kevin Volland 21,34, Charles Aranguiz 29, Julian Brandt 86                                  
Freiburg                  0                                                                                             
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 26,232
- - -
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim       1 Sandro Wagner 6                                                                             
Hertha Berlin             1 Alexander Esswein 55                                                                        
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,243
- - -
Saturday, September 16
RB Leipzig                2 Timo Werner 17, Jean-Kevin Augustin 31                                                      
Red Card: Naby Keita 83   
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Thorgan Hazard 25pen, Lars Stindl 61                                                        
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 42,558
- - -
Werder Bremen             1 Lamine Sane 20                                                                              
FC Schalke 04             2 Milos Veljkovic 22og, Leon Goretzka 83                                                      
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 42,100
- - -
Eintracht Frankfurt       1 Luka Jovic 79                                                                               
FC Augsburg               2 Philipp Max 21, Caiuby 77                                                                   
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 46,500
- - -
VfB Stuttgart             1 Chadrac Akolo 42                                                                            
VfL Wolfsburg             0                                                                                             
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 50,500
- - -
FC Bayern Munich          4 Thomas Mueller 11, Arjen Robben 23, Robert Lewandowski 50,77                                
Mainz                     0                                                                                             
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 75,000
- - -
Friday, September 15
Hanover 96                2 Martin Harnik 50, Ihlas Bebou 82                                                            
Hamburg SV                0                                                                                             
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 49,000
- - -

