CORRECTED-Soccer-Wagner double earns Hoffenheim first win in five matches
November 5, 2017 / 4:29 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

CORRECTED-Soccer-Wagner double earns Hoffenheim first win in five matches

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects Bayern’s points total in fifth para)

BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Germany forward Sandro Wagner scored twice as Hoffenheim beat bottom club Cologne 3-0 on Sunday for their first victory in five Bundesliga matches to move back up to fifth place.

Dennis Geiger put the visitors ahead after good work from Kerem Demirbay and Nadiem Amiri after 10 minutes.

Wagner, battling for a spot in Germany’s World Cup squad next year, doubled their lead with a 56th-minute penalty and volleyed in an Andrej Kramaric cross at the far post 10 minutes from time.

Cologne failed to show any of the form that helped them crush BATE Borisov 5-2 in the Europa League and remain in last place on two points and no wins from 11 games.

Champions Bayern Munich opened up a four-point gap at the top after their 3-1 victory over title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Bayern are on 26 points with RB Leipzig, 2-1 winners over Hanover 96, in second on 22.

Dortmund are on 20, level with Schalke 04, and Hoffenheim are fifth a further point behind. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

