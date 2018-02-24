Soccer-Bayern frustrated by Hertha in 0-0 draw in Munich

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich were held to a 0-0 home draw by Hertha Berlin, who denied the runaway Bundesliga leaders for the second time this season on Saturday.

Bayern, who failed to score in a league game at home for the first time since May 2015, went 20 points clear at the top with 60 from 24 matches, but second placed Borussia Dortmund can cut that advantage to 17 if they beat Augsburg at home on Monday.

Third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt lost 1-0 at VfB Stuttgart with Erik Thommy scoring the only goal in the 13th minute, leaving them on 39 points, one ahead of Bayer Leverkusen before their home match with Schalke 04 on Sunday.

Hertha had frustrated Bayern in a 2-2 draw in Berlin in October, a result that proved to be Carlo Ancelotti’s last in charge with Jupp Heynckes brought in to replace the Italian and steady a rocking boat.

The champions had the bulk of possession and chances but were frustrated by good defensive work from Hertha, whose goalkeeper Rune Jarstein made several stops from Robert Lewandowski and a diving save from Arjen Robben’s free kick in stoppage time.

With Leipzig also not playing until Sunday, Borussia Moenchengladbach won 1-0 at Hanover 96 to climb to seventh on 34 points, while Hoffenheim drew 1-1 at home to Freiburg. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Toby Davis)