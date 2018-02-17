Soccer-Bayern snatch win with late penalty but Cologne foiled by VAR

BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Robert Lewandowski converted a 90th-minute penalty as runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich beat VfL Wolfsburg 2-1 on Saturday while bottom club Cologne were denied a rare win by a video replay.

Bayern clocked up a 10th successive Bundesliga win despite falling behind to an early Daniel Didavi goal and missing a penalty when Arjen Robben’s effort was saved by Koen Casteels just after halftime.

Sandro Wagner equalised for the Bavarians and then Robert Lewandowski converted their second penalty of the afternoon following a bizarre foul on Robben by teenager Gian-Luca Itter as Bayern went 21 points clear.

At the other end of the table, Cologne thought they had snatched an injury-time win over Hannover 96 when veteran Peruvian forward Claudio Pizarro scored.

But it was disallowed for offside after the referee consulted the video assistant (VAR) and the game ended 1-1, leaving Cologne three points adrift at the bottom. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern,; Editing by Neville Dalton)