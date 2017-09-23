FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Hoffenheim go top of the Bundesliga with 2-0 win over Schalke
#World Football
September 23, 2017 / 3:41 PM / in a month

Soccer-Hoffenheim go top of the Bundesliga with 2-0 win over Schalke

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hoffenheim beat Schalke 04 2-0 with a goal in each half on Saturday to go provisionally top of the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund, a point behind, in action later.

Dennis Geiger’s low drive put them ahead in the 13th minute and Lukas Rupp added another deep in stoppage time to give Julian Nagelsmann’s unbeaten team their fourth win in six league matches, lifting them to 14 points.

Schalke, who have now lost three of their six games, drop to seventh on nine.

In-form Borussia Dortmund, on 13, can reclaim top spot with a draw or win at Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday.

Dortmund, in action against Real Madrid in the Champions League next week, have yet to concede a league goal this season.

RB Leipzig, last season’s runners-up, narrowly beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 for their first win in three matches and climbed to sixth on 10 points.

Champions Bayern Munich dropped to third on 13 after wasting a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against VfL Wolfsburg on Friday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)

