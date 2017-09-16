FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Robben scores with right foot in easy Bayern win
September 16, 2017 / 4:04 PM / in a month

Soccer-Robben scores with right foot in easy Bayern win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich forward Arjen Robben scored a rare goal with his right foot and Robert Lewandowski added two more in a 4-0 Bundesliga win over Mainz 05 on Saturday.

Thomas Mueller was also on target as Bayern, champions for the last five seasons, bounced back from last week’s 2-0 defeat at Hoffenheim.

Werder Bremen’s Milos Veljkovic scored a bizarre own goal to set his side on the way to a 2-1 home defeat by Schalke 04, with Leon Goretzka scoring the winner for the Royal Blues in the 83rd minute.

Chadrac Akolo, who arrived in Switzerland as a refugee after fleeing his native Democratic Republic of Congo in 2009, gave VfB Stuttgart a 1-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg while Augsburg won 2-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern and Schalke have nine points from three games, one behind Hanover 96 who beat Hamburg SV 2-0 on Friday. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

