Soccer-Second-placed Leipzig held to 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg
#World Football
December 12, 2017 / 7:46 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Soccer-Second-placed Leipzig held to 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at midtable VfL Wolfsburg on Tuesday to leave them seven points adrift of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

The hosts took the lead with a well-taken Paul Verhaegh penalty in the first half, but Marcel Halstenberg levelled seven minutes after the restart to rescue a point for second-placed Leipzig.

Bayern, top on 35 points, host bottom club Cologne on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund will be hoping that new coach Peter Stoeger, who took over from sacked Peter Bosz on Sunday, can deliver their first league win since September when they travel to Mainz 05 later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)

