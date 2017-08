July 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the Gold Cup matches on Wednesday Quarter-final Thursday, July 20 United States - El Salvador 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Costa Rica - Panama 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarter-final Thursday, July 20 Jamaica v Canada (2330) Mexico v Honduras (0230) Semifinal Sunday, July 23 Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2 (0200) Monday, July 24 Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4 (0100)