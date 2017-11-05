FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings
#World Football
November 5, 2017 / 2:59 PM / in 13 hours

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 5 
AEK                1 PAOK Salonika 0  
Apollon Smyrni     4 PAS Giannina  3  
Kerkyra            1 AEL           1  
Olympiakos Piraeus 5 Platanias     1  
Saturday, November 4
Asteras Tripolis   1 Panathinaikos 0  
Atromitos          0 Panionios     0  
Panetolikos        1 Xanthi        3  
   Standings          P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Atromitos          10 5 5 0 11 3  20  
2  AEK                10 6 2 2 13 6  20  
3  PAOK Salonika      10 5 3 2 12 4  18  
4  Olympiakos Piraeus 10 5 2 3 19 12 17  
5  Panionios          10 4 3 3 13 9  15  
6  Levadiakos         9  3 5 1 7  5  14  
-------------------------
7  Panathinaikos *    10 4 3 3 8  7  13  
8  Xanthi             10 3 4 3 9  8  13  
9  PAS Giannina       10 3 4 3 12 12 13  
10 Lamia              9  3 2 4 7  11 11  
11 Kerkyra            10 2 4 4 6  10 10  
12 Apollon Smyrni     10 2 4 4 9  11 10  
-------------------------
13 AEL                10 2 4 4 8  17 10  
-------------------------
14 Panetolikos        10 2 3 5 10 12 9   
15 Asteras Tripolis   10 2 3 5 7  11 9   
16 Platanias          10 1 3 6 5  18 6   
-------------------------
* Deducted 2 points.
1-6:   Championship play-off 
13:    Relegation play-off   
14-16: Relegation            
Next Fixtures (GMT):                 
Monday, November 6   
Levadiakos           v Lamia (1730)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
