UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 5 AEK 1 PAOK Salonika 0 Apollon Smyrni 4 PAS Giannina 3 Kerkyra 1 AEL 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 5 Platanias 1 Saturday, November 4 Asteras Tripolis 1 Panathinaikos 0 Atromitos 0 Panionios 0 Panetolikos 1 Xanthi 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atromitos 10 5 5 0 11 3 20 2 AEK 10 6 2 2 13 6 20 3 PAOK Salonika 10 5 3 2 12 4 18 4 Olympiakos Piraeus 10 5 2 3 19 12 17 5 Panionios 10 4 3 3 13 9 15 6 Levadiakos 9 3 5 1 7 5 14 ------------------------- 7 Panathinaikos * 10 4 3 3 8 7 13 8 Xanthi 10 3 4 3 9 8 13 9 PAS Giannina 10 3 4 3 12 12 13 10 Lamia 9 3 2 4 7 11 11 11 Kerkyra 10 2 4 4 6 10 10 12 Apollon Smyrni 10 2 4 4 9 11 10 ------------------------- 13 AEL 10 2 4 4 8 17 10 ------------------------- 14 Panetolikos 10 2 3 5 10 12 9 15 Asteras Tripolis 10 2 3 5 7 11 9 16 Platanias 10 1 3 6 5 18 6 ------------------------- * Deducted 2 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 13: Relegation play-off 14-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 6 Levadiakos v Lamia (1730)