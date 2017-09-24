FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 24, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 25 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 24
AEK            3 Olympiakos Piraeus 2  
Kerkyra        1 Levadiakos         1  
Panionios      4 AEL                1  
PAOK Salonika  1 PAS Giannina       0  
Saturday, September 23
Apollon Smyrni 0 Platanias          1  
Atromitos      3 Lamia              0  
Panetolikos    2 Panathinaikos      0  
   Standings          P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  AEK                5 4 1 0 10 2  13  
2  Panionios          5 3 2 0 9  3  11  
3  PAOK Salonika      5 3 2 0 5  1  11  
4  Olympiakos Piraeus 5 2 2 1 9  6  8   
5  Atromitos          5 1 4 0 6  3  7   
6  Levadiakos         5 1 4 0 3  2  7   
-------------------------
7  PAS Giannina       5 1 3 1 3  3  6   
8  Platanias          5 1 3 1 3  4  6   
9  Panetolikos        5 1 2 2 5  6  5   
10 Xanthi             4 1 2 1 3  2  5   
11 Kerkyra            5 1 2 2 3  5  5   
12 Lamia              5 1 1 3 3  6  4   
-------------------------
13 Panathinaikos *    5 1 2 2 2  4  3   
-------------------------
14 Asteras Tripolis   4 0 2 2 4  7  2   
15 AEL                5 0 2 3 3  13 2   
16 Apollon Smyrni     5 0 2 3 1  5  2   
-------------------------
* Deducted 2 points.
1-6:   Championship play-off 
13:    Relegation play-off   
14-16: Relegation            
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Monday, September 25 
Xanthi               v Asteras Tripolis (1630)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.