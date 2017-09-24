UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 24 AEK 3 Olympiakos Piraeus 2 Kerkyra 1 Levadiakos 1 Panionios 4 AEL 1 PAOK Salonika 1 PAS Giannina 0 Saturday, September 23 Apollon Smyrni 0 Platanias 1 Atromitos 3 Lamia 0 Panetolikos 2 Panathinaikos 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AEK 5 4 1 0 10 2 13 2 Panionios 5 3 2 0 9 3 11 3 PAOK Salonika 5 3 2 0 5 1 11 4 Olympiakos Piraeus 5 2 2 1 9 6 8 5 Atromitos 5 1 4 0 6 3 7 6 Levadiakos 5 1 4 0 3 2 7 ------------------------- 7 PAS Giannina 5 1 3 1 3 3 6 8 Platanias 5 1 3 1 3 4 6 9 Panetolikos 5 1 2 2 5 6 5 10 Xanthi 4 1 2 1 3 2 5 11 Kerkyra 5 1 2 2 3 5 5 12 Lamia 5 1 1 3 3 6 4 ------------------------- 13 Panathinaikos * 5 1 2 2 2 4 3 ------------------------- 14 Asteras Tripolis 4 0 2 2 4 7 2 15 AEL 5 0 2 3 3 13 2 16 Apollon Smyrni 5 0 2 3 1 5 2 ------------------------- * Deducted 2 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 13: Relegation play-off 14-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 25 Xanthi v Asteras Tripolis (1630)