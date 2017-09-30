UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 30 AEL 1 PAOK Salonika 1 Panathinaikos 2 PAS Giannina 0 Platanias 0 Panetolikos 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AEK 5 4 1 0 10 2 13 2 PAOK Salonika 6 3 3 0 6 2 12 3 Panionios 5 3 2 0 9 3 11 4 Olympiakos Piraeus 5 2 2 1 9 6 8 5 Panetolikos 6 2 2 2 8 6 8 6 Atromitos 5 1 4 0 6 3 7 ------------------------- 7 Levadiakos 5 1 4 0 3 2 7 8 Panathinaikos * 6 2 2 2 4 4 6 9 Xanthi 5 1 3 1 3 2 6 10 Platanias 6 1 3 2 3 7 6 11 PAS Giannina 6 1 3 2 3 5 6 12 Kerkyra 5 1 2 2 3 5 5 ------------------------- 13 Lamia 5 1 1 3 3 6 4 ------------------------- 14 Asteras Tripolis 5 0 3 2 4 7 3 15 AEL 6 0 3 3 4 14 3 16 Apollon Smyrni 5 0 2 3 1 5 2 ------------------------- * Deducted 2 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 13: Relegation play-off 14-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 1 Olympiakos Piraeus v Atromitos (1300) Kerkyra v Xanthi (1515) Levadiakos v Apollon Smyrni (1515) Asteras Tripolis v AEK (1730) Monday, October 2 Lamia v Panionios (1630)