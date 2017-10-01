FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings
#World Football
October 1, 2017 / 2:52 PM / 18 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1  
Asteras Tripolis   2 AEK            0  
Kerkyra            0 Xanthi         2  
Levadiakos         2 Apollon Smyrni 1  
Olympiakos Piraeus 0 Atromitos      1  
Saturday, September 30
AEL                1 PAOK Salonika  1  
Panathinaikos      2 PAS Giannina   0  
Platanias          0 Panetolikos    3  
   Standings          P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  AEK                6 4 1 1 10 4  13  
2  PAOK Salonika      6 3 3 0 6  2  12  
3  Panionios          5 3 2 0 9  3  11  
4  Atromitos          6 2 4 0 7  3  10  
5  Levadiakos         6 2 4 0 5  3  10  
6  Xanthi             6 2 3 1 5  2  9   
-------------------------
7  Olympiakos Piraeus 6 2 2 2 9  7  8   
8  Panetolikos        6 2 2 2 8  6  8   
9  Panathinaikos *    6 2 2 2 4  4  6   
10 PAS Giannina       6 1 3 2 3  5  6   
11 Platanias          6 1 3 2 3  7  6   
12 Asteras Tripolis   6 1 3 2 6  7  6   
-------------------------
13 Kerkyra            6 1 2 3 3  7  5   
-------------------------
14 Lamia              5 1 1 3 3  6  4   
15 AEL                6 0 3 3 4  14 3   
16 Apollon Smyrni     6 0 2 4 2  7  2   
-------------------------
* Deducted 2 points.
1-6:   Championship play-off 
13:    Relegation play-off   
14-16: Relegation            
Next Fixtures (GMT):                     
Monday, October 2    
Lamia                v Panionios (1630)

