UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 1 Asteras Tripolis 2 AEK 0 Kerkyra 0 Xanthi 2 Levadiakos 2 Apollon Smyrni 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 0 Atromitos 1 Saturday, September 30 AEL 1 PAOK Salonika 1 Panathinaikos 2 PAS Giannina 0 Platanias 0 Panetolikos 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AEK 6 4 1 1 10 4 13 2 PAOK Salonika 6 3 3 0 6 2 12 3 Panionios 5 3 2 0 9 3 11 4 Atromitos 6 2 4 0 7 3 10 5 Levadiakos 6 2 4 0 5 3 10 6 Xanthi 6 2 3 1 5 2 9 ------------------------- 7 Olympiakos Piraeus 6 2 2 2 9 7 8 8 Panetolikos 6 2 2 2 8 6 8 9 Panathinaikos * 6 2 2 2 4 4 6 10 PAS Giannina 6 1 3 2 3 5 6 11 Platanias 6 1 3 2 3 7 6 12 Asteras Tripolis 6 1 3 2 6 7 6 ------------------------- 13 Kerkyra 6 1 2 3 3 7 5 ------------------------- 14 Lamia 5 1 1 3 3 6 4 15 AEL 6 0 3 3 4 14 3 16 Apollon Smyrni 6 0 2 4 2 7 2 ------------------------- * Deducted 2 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 13: Relegation play-off 14-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 2 Lamia v Panionios (1630)