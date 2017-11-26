UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 26 Asteras Tripolis 2 Levadiakos 0 Kerkyra 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Panetolikos 3 AEL 1 Panionios 2 PAOK Salonika 2 Saturday, November 25 Apollon Smyrni 1 Lamia 1 Atromitos 1 Panathinaikos 1 PAS Giannina 1 Xanthi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 12 7 2 3 24 14 23 2 PAOK Salonika 12 6 4 2 16 7 22 3 Atromitos 12 5 6 1 13 6 21 4 AEK 11 6 3 2 14 7 21 5 Xanthi 12 4 5 3 12 9 17 6 Panionios 12 4 4 4 15 13 16 ------------------------- 7 Asteras Tripolis 12 4 3 5 12 11 15 8 Panathinaikos * 12 4 5 3 10 9 15 9 PAS Giannina 12 3 6 3 14 14 15 10 Levadiakos 12 3 6 3 8 9 15 11 Lamia 12 3 5 4 9 13 14 12 Panetolikos 12 3 4 5 14 14 13 ------------------------- 13 AEL 12 3 4 5 10 20 13 ------------------------- 14 Apollon Smyrni 12 2 5 5 10 13 11 15 Kerkyra 12 2 5 5 8 14 11 16 Platanias 11 1 3 7 5 21 6 ------------------------- * Deducted 2 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 13: Relegation play-off 14-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 27 AEK v Platanias (1730)