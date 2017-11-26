FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings
November 26, 2017

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 26
Asteras Tripolis 2 Levadiakos         0  
Kerkyra          1 Olympiakos Piraeus 3  
Panetolikos      3 AEL                1  
Panionios        2 PAOK Salonika      2  
Saturday, November 25
Apollon Smyrni   1 Lamia              1  
Atromitos        1 Panathinaikos      1  
PAS Giannina     1 Xanthi             1  
   Standings          P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Olympiakos Piraeus 12 7 2 3 24 14 23  
2  PAOK Salonika      12 6 4 2 16 7  22  
3  Atromitos          12 5 6 1 13 6  21  
4  AEK                11 6 3 2 14 7  21  
5  Xanthi             12 4 5 3 12 9  17  
6  Panionios          12 4 4 4 15 13 16  
-------------------------
7  Asteras Tripolis   12 4 3 5 12 11 15  
8  Panathinaikos *    12 4 5 3 10 9  15  
9  PAS Giannina       12 3 6 3 14 14 15  
10 Levadiakos         12 3 6 3 8  9  15  
11 Lamia              12 3 5 4 9  13 14  
12 Panetolikos        12 3 4 5 14 14 13  
-------------------------
13 AEL                12 3 4 5 10 20 13  
-------------------------
14 Apollon Smyrni     12 2 5 5 10 13 11  
15 Kerkyra            12 2 5 5 8  14 11  
16 Platanias          11 1 3 7 5  21 6   
-------------------------
* Deducted 2 points.
1-6:   Championship play-off 
13:    Relegation play-off   
14-16: Relegation            
Next Fixtures (GMT):                     
Monday, November 27  
AEK                  v Platanias (1730)

