UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings
October 14, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 7 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 14
Atromitos    1 Asteras Tripolis   0  
Panionios    3 Olympiakos Piraeus 4  
PAS Giannina 3 Platanias          1  
   Standings          P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  AEK                6 4 1 1 10 4  13  
2  Atromitos          7 3 4 0 8  3  13  
3  PAOK Salonika      6 3 3 0 6  2  12  
4  Olympiakos Piraeus 7 3 2 2 13 10 11  
5  Panionios          7 3 2 2 12 8  11  
6  Levadiakos         6 2 4 0 5  3  10  
-------------------------
7  PAS Giannina       7 2 3 2 6  6  9   
8  Xanthi             6 2 3 1 5  2  9   
9  Panetolikos        6 2 2 2 8  6  8   
10 Lamia              6 2 1 3 4  6  7   
11 Panathinaikos *    6 2 2 2 4  4  6   
12 Platanias          7 1 3 3 4  10 6   
-------------------------
13 Asteras Tripolis   7 1 3 3 6  8  6   
-------------------------
14 Kerkyra            6 1 2 3 3  7  5   
15 AEL                6 0 3 3 4  14 3   
16 Apollon Smyrni     6 0 2 4 2  7  2   
-------------------------
* Deducted 2 points.
1-6:   Championship play-off 
13:    Relegation play-off   
14-16: Relegation            
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Sunday, October 15   
PAOK Salonika        v Lamia      (1300)  
Apollon Smyrni       v Kerkyra    (1515)  
Panetolikos          v Levadiakos (1515)  
Xanthi               v AEK        (1730)  
Monday, October 16   
Panathinaikos        v AEL        (1630)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
