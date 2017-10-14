UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 14 Atromitos 1 Asteras Tripolis 0 Panionios 3 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 PAS Giannina 3 Platanias 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AEK 6 4 1 1 10 4 13 2 Atromitos 7 3 4 0 8 3 13 3 PAOK Salonika 6 3 3 0 6 2 12 4 Olympiakos Piraeus 7 3 2 2 13 10 11 5 Panionios 7 3 2 2 12 8 11 6 Levadiakos 6 2 4 0 5 3 10 ------------------------- 7 PAS Giannina 7 2 3 2 6 6 9 8 Xanthi 6 2 3 1 5 2 9 9 Panetolikos 6 2 2 2 8 6 8 10 Lamia 6 2 1 3 4 6 7 11 Panathinaikos * 6 2 2 2 4 4 6 12 Platanias 7 1 3 3 4 10 6 ------------------------- 13 Asteras Tripolis 7 1 3 3 6 8 6 ------------------------- 14 Kerkyra 6 1 2 3 3 7 5 15 AEL 6 0 3 3 4 14 3 16 Apollon Smyrni 6 0 2 4 2 7 2 ------------------------- * Deducted 2 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 13: Relegation play-off 14-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 PAOK Salonika v Lamia (1300) Apollon Smyrni v Kerkyra (1515) Panetolikos v Levadiakos (1515) Xanthi v AEK (1730) Monday, October 16 Panathinaikos v AEL (1630)