UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings
#World Football
October 15, 2017 / 2:58 PM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15
Apollon Smyrni 0 Kerkyra            0  
Panetolikos    0 Levadiakos         1  
PAOK Salonika  4 Lamia              0  
Xanthi         1 AEK                1  
Saturday, October 14
Atromitos      1 Asteras Tripolis   0  
Panionios      3 Olympiakos Piraeus 4  
PAS Giannina   3 Platanias          1  
   Standings          P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  PAOK Salonika      7 4 3 0 10 2  15  
2  AEK                7 4 2 1 11 5  14  
3  Atromitos          7 3 4 0 8  3  13  
4  Levadiakos         7 3 4 0 6  3  13  
5  Olympiakos Piraeus 7 3 2 2 13 10 11  
6  Panionios          7 3 2 2 12 8  11  
-------------------------
7  Xanthi             7 2 4 1 6  3  10  
8  PAS Giannina       7 2 3 2 6  6  9   
9  Panetolikos        7 2 2 3 8  7  8   
10 Lamia              7 2 1 4 4  10 7   
11 Kerkyra            7 1 3 3 3  7  6   
12 Platanias          7 1 3 3 4  10 6   
-------------------------
13 Panathinaikos *    6 2 2 2 4  4  6   
-------------------------
14 Asteras Tripolis   7 1 3 3 6  8  6   
15 AEL                6 0 3 3 4  14 3   
16 Apollon Smyrni     7 0 3 4 2  7  3   
-------------------------
* Deducted 2 points.
1-6:   Championship play-off 
13:    Relegation play-off   
14-16: Relegation            
Next Fixtures (GMT):               
Monday, October 16   
Panathinaikos        v AEL (1630)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
