UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 Apollon Smyrni 0 Kerkyra 0 Panetolikos 0 Levadiakos 1 PAOK Salonika 4 Lamia 0 Xanthi 1 AEK 1 Saturday, October 14 Atromitos 1 Asteras Tripolis 0 Panionios 3 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 PAS Giannina 3 Platanias 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PAOK Salonika 7 4 3 0 10 2 15 2 AEK 7 4 2 1 11 5 14 3 Atromitos 7 3 4 0 8 3 13 4 Levadiakos 7 3 4 0 6 3 13 5 Olympiakos Piraeus 7 3 2 2 13 10 11 6 Panionios 7 3 2 2 12 8 11 ------------------------- 7 Xanthi 7 2 4 1 6 3 10 8 PAS Giannina 7 2 3 2 6 6 9 9 Panetolikos 7 2 2 3 8 7 8 10 Lamia 7 2 1 4 4 10 7 11 Kerkyra 7 1 3 3 3 7 6 12 Platanias 7 1 3 3 4 10 6 ------------------------- 13 Panathinaikos * 6 2 2 2 4 4 6 ------------------------- 14 Asteras Tripolis 7 1 3 3 6 8 6 15 AEL 6 0 3 3 4 14 3 16 Apollon Smyrni 7 0 3 4 2 7 3 ------------------------- * Deducted 2 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 13: Relegation play-off 14-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 16 Panathinaikos v AEL (1630)