UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 Kerkyra 1 Panetolikos 0 Lamia 1 Panathinaikos 1 Levadiakos 1 PAS Giannina 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PAOK Salonika 7 4 3 0 10 2 15 2 AEK 7 4 2 1 11 5 14 3 Levadiakos 8 3 5 0 7 4 14 4 Atromitos 7 3 4 0 8 3 13 5 Olympiakos Piraeus 7 3 2 2 13 10 11 6 Panionios 7 3 2 2 12 8 11 ------------------------- 7 Panathinaikos * 8 3 3 2 7 6 10 8 Xanthi 7 2 4 1 6 3 10 9 PAS Giannina 8 2 4 2 7 7 10 10 Kerkyra 8 2 3 3 4 7 9 11 Panetolikos 8 2 2 4 8 8 8 12 Lamia 8 2 2 4 5 11 8 ------------------------- 13 Asteras Tripolis 7 1 3 3 6 8 6 ------------------------- 14 Platanias 7 1 3 3 4 10 6 15 AEL 7 0 3 4 5 16 3 16 Apollon Smyrni 7 0 3 4 2 7 3 ------------------------- * Deducted 2 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 13: Relegation play-off 14-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 22 Asteras Tripolis v Panionios (1300) Apollon Smyrni v Xanthi (1515) Platanias v AEL (1515) Olympiakos Piraeus v PAOK Salonika (1730) Monday, October 23 AEK v Atromitos (1630)