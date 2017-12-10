UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 10 Apollon Smyrni 1 Asteras Tripolis 3 Atromitos 1 Levadiakos 0 PAOK Salonika 4 Panathinaikos 0 PAS Giannina 1 Lamia 1 Saturday, December 9 AEL 1 Xanthi 0 Panetolikos 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 Panionios 2 Platanias 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 14 9 2 3 31 16 29 2 PAOK Salonika 14 8 4 2 23 7 28 ------------------------- 3 Atromitos 14 7 6 1 17 7 27 4 AEK 13 8 3 2 19 7 27 ------------------------- 5 Panionios 14 6 4 4 18 14 22 ------------------------- 6 Asteras Tripolis 14 6 3 5 19 12 21 7 AEL 14 4 5 5 12 21 17 8 PAS Giannina 14 3 8 3 16 16 17 9 Xanthi 14 4 5 5 12 13 17 10 Lamia 14 3 7 4 12 16 16 11 Panathinaikos * 14 4 5 5 10 14 15 12 Levadiakos 14 3 6 5 8 12 15 13 Panetolikos 14 3 5 6 17 20 14 14 Apollon Smyrni 14 2 5 7 12 19 11 ------------------------- 15 Kerkyra 13 2 5 6 8 18 11 16 Platanias 14 1 3 10 7 29 6 ------------------------- * Deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 11 AEK v Kerkyra (1730)