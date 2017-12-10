FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings
#World Football
December 10, 2017 / 2:52 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 10
Apollon Smyrni 1 Asteras Tripolis   3  
Atromitos      1 Levadiakos         0  
PAOK Salonika  4 Panathinaikos      0  
PAS Giannina   1 Lamia              1  
Saturday, December 9
AEL            1 Xanthi             0  
Panetolikos    1 Olympiakos Piraeus 4  
Panionios      2 Platanias          1  
   Standings          P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Olympiakos Piraeus 14 9 2 3  31 16 29  
2  PAOK Salonika      14 8 4 2  23 7  28  
-------------------------
3  Atromitos          14 7 6 1  17 7  27  
4  AEK                13 8 3 2  19 7  27  
-------------------------
5  Panionios          14 6 4 4  18 14 22  
-------------------------
6  Asteras Tripolis   14 6 3 5  19 12 21  
7  AEL                14 4 5 5  12 21 17  
8  PAS Giannina       14 3 8 3  16 16 17  
9  Xanthi             14 4 5 5  12 13 17  
10 Lamia              14 3 7 4  12 16 16  
11 Panathinaikos *    14 4 5 5  10 14 15  
12 Levadiakos         14 3 6 5  8  12 15  
13 Panetolikos        14 3 5 6  17 20 14  
14 Apollon Smyrni     14 2 5 7  12 19 11  
-------------------------
15 Kerkyra            13 2 5 6  8  18 11  
16 Platanias          14 1 3 10 7  29 6   
-------------------------
* Deducted 2 points.
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                   
Monday, December 11  
AEK                  v Kerkyra (1730)

