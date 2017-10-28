FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Islamist attack on hotel in Somali capital kills 29
#World Football
October 28, 2017 / 1:55 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28
AEL           1 Levadiakos         0  
Panathinaikos 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 0  
PAS Giannina  2 Kerkyra            1  
   Standings          P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Atromitos          8 4 4 0 9  3  16  
2  PAOK Salonika      8 4 3 1 10 3  15  
3  AEK                8 4 2 2 11 6  14  
4  Olympiakos Piraeus 9 4 2 3 14 11 14  
5  Levadiakos         9 3 5 1 7  5  14  
6  Panionios          8 4 2 2 13 8  14  
-------------------------
7  Panathinaikos *    9 4 3 2 8  6  13  
8  PAS Giannina       9 3 4 2 9  8  13  
9  Xanthi             8 2 4 2 6  5  10  
10 AEL                9 2 3 4 7  16 9   
11 Kerkyra            9 2 3 4 5  9  9   
12 Panetolikos        8 2 2 4 8  8  8   
-------------------------
13 Lamia              8 2 2 4 5  11 8   
-------------------------
14 Platanias          8 1 3 4 4  11 6   
15 Asteras Tripolis   8 1 3 4 6  9  6   
16 Apollon Smyrni     8 1 3 4 4  7  6   
-------------------------
* Deducted 2 points.
1-6:   Championship play-off 
13:    Relegation play-off   
14-16: Relegation            
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, October 29   
Xanthi               v Atromitos        (1300)  
Lamia                v Platanias        (1515)  
Panetolikos          v Apollon Smyrni   (1515)  
Panionios            v AEK              (1730)  
Monday, October 30   
PAOK Salonika        v Asteras Tripolis (1730)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
