FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Economy
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
sport
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
Pictures of the year
Pictures
Pictures of the year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 17, 2017 / 2:53 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 17
Asteras Tripolis   0 Panetolikos    0  
Lamia              0 AEL            2  
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 PAS Giannina   0  
Xanthi             1 Panathinaikos  1  
Saturday, December 16
AEK                0 Apollon Smyrni 0  
Kerkyra            1 Atromitos      3  
Platanias          0 PAOK Salonika  1  
   Standings          P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Olympiakos Piraeus 15 10 2 3  32 16 32  
2  AEK                15 9  4 2  22 8  31  
-------------------------
3  PAOK Salonika      15 9  4 2  24 7  31  
4  Atromitos          15 8  6 1  20 8  30  
-------------------------
5  Panionios          14 6  4 4  18 14 22  
-------------------------
6  Asteras Tripolis   15 6  4 5  19 12 22  
7  AEL                15 5  5 5  14 21 20  
8  Xanthi             15 4  6 5  13 14 18  
9  PAS Giannina       15 3  8 4  16 17 17  
10 Lamia              15 3  7 5  12 18 16  
11 Panathinaikos *    15 4  6 5  11 15 16  
12 Levadiakos         14 3  6 5  8  12 15  
13 Panetolikos        15 3  6 6  17 20 15  
14 Apollon Smyrni     15 2  6 7  12 19 12  
-------------------------
15 Kerkyra            15 2  5 8  10 24 11  
16 Platanias          15 1  3 11 7  30 6   
-------------------------
* Deducted 2 points.
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                     
Monday, December 18  
Levadiakos           v Panionios (1730)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.