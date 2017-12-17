UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 17 Asteras Tripolis 0 Panetolikos 0 Lamia 0 AEL 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 PAS Giannina 0 Xanthi 1 Panathinaikos 1 Saturday, December 16 AEK 0 Apollon Smyrni 0 Kerkyra 1 Atromitos 3 Platanias 0 PAOK Salonika 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 15 10 2 3 32 16 32 2 AEK 15 9 4 2 22 8 31 ------------------------- 3 PAOK Salonika 15 9 4 2 24 7 31 4 Atromitos 15 8 6 1 20 8 30 ------------------------- 5 Panionios 14 6 4 4 18 14 22 ------------------------- 6 Asteras Tripolis 15 6 4 5 19 12 22 7 AEL 15 5 5 5 14 21 20 8 Xanthi 15 4 6 5 13 14 18 9 PAS Giannina 15 3 8 4 16 17 17 10 Lamia 15 3 7 5 12 18 16 11 Panathinaikos * 15 4 6 5 11 15 16 12 Levadiakos 14 3 6 5 8 12 15 13 Panetolikos 15 3 6 6 17 20 15 14 Apollon Smyrni 15 2 6 7 12 19 12 ------------------------- 15 Kerkyra 15 2 5 8 10 24 11 16 Platanias 15 1 3 11 7 30 6 ------------------------- * Deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 18 Levadiakos v Panionios (1730)