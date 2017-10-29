FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings
#World Football
October 29, 2017 / 2:52 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29
Lamia         2 Platanias          0  
Panetolikos   1 Apollon Smyrni     1  
Panionios     0 AEK                1  
Xanthi        0 Atromitos          2  
Saturday, October 28
AEL           1 Levadiakos         0  
Panathinaikos 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 0  
PAS Giannina  2 Kerkyra            1  
   Standings          P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Atromitos          9 5 4 0 11 3  19  
2  AEK                9 5 2 2 12 6  17  
3  PAOK Salonika      8 4 3 1 10 3  15  
4  Olympiakos Piraeus 9 4 2 3 14 11 14  
5  Levadiakos         9 3 5 1 7  5  14  
6  Panionios          9 4 2 3 13 9  14  
-------------------------
7  Panathinaikos *    9 4 3 2 8  6  13  
8  PAS Giannina       9 3 4 2 9  8  13  
9  Lamia              9 3 2 4 7  11 11  
10 Xanthi             9 2 4 3 6  7  10  
11 Kerkyra            9 2 3 4 5  9  9   
12 AEL                9 2 3 4 7  16 9   
-------------------------
13 Panetolikos        9 2 3 4 9  9  9   
-------------------------
14 Apollon Smyrni     9 1 4 4 5  8  7   
15 Asteras Tripolis   8 1 3 4 6  9  6   
16 Platanias          9 1 3 5 4  13 6   
-------------------------
* Deducted 2 points.
1-6:   Championship play-off 
13:    Relegation play-off   
14-16: Relegation            
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Monday, October 30   
PAOK Salonika        v Asteras Tripolis (1730)

