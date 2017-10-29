UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 29 Lamia 2 Platanias 0 Panetolikos 1 Apollon Smyrni 1 Panionios 0 AEK 1 Xanthi 0 Atromitos 2 Saturday, October 28 AEL 1 Levadiakos 0 Panathinaikos 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 0 PAS Giannina 2 Kerkyra 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atromitos 9 5 4 0 11 3 19 2 AEK 9 5 2 2 12 6 17 3 PAOK Salonika 8 4 3 1 10 3 15 4 Olympiakos Piraeus 9 4 2 3 14 11 14 5 Levadiakos 9 3 5 1 7 5 14 6 Panionios 9 4 2 3 13 9 14 ------------------------- 7 Panathinaikos * 9 4 3 2 8 6 13 8 PAS Giannina 9 3 4 2 9 8 13 9 Lamia 9 3 2 4 7 11 11 10 Xanthi 9 2 4 3 6 7 10 11 Kerkyra 9 2 3 4 5 9 9 12 AEL 9 2 3 4 7 16 9 ------------------------- 13 Panetolikos 9 2 3 4 9 9 9 ------------------------- 14 Apollon Smyrni 9 1 4 4 5 8 7 15 Asteras Tripolis 8 1 3 4 6 9 6 16 Platanias 9 1 3 5 4 13 6 ------------------------- * Deducted 2 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 13: Relegation play-off 14-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 30 PAOK Salonika v Asteras Tripolis (1730)