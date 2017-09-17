UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 17 AEL 0 Atromitos 0 Lamia 0 AEK 1 Panathinaikos 1 Apollon Smyrni 0 Platanias 0 Kerkyra 0 Saturday, September 16 Levadiakos 1 Xanthi 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Asteras Tripolis 1 PAOK Salonika 1 Panetolikos 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AEK 4 3 1 0 7 0 10 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 2 2 0 7 3 8 3 PAOK Salonika 4 2 2 0 4 1 8 4 Panionios 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 5 Levadiakos 4 1 3 0 2 1 6 6 Xanthi 4 1 2 1 3 2 5 ------------------------- 7 PAS Giannina 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 8 Atromitos 4 0 4 0 3 3 4 8 Lamia 4 1 1 2 3 3 4 10 Kerkyra 4 1 1 2 2 4 4 11 Panathinaikos * 4 1 2 1 2 2 3 12 Platanias 4 0 3 1 2 4 3 ------------------------- 13 Asteras Tripolis 4 0 2 2 4 7 2 ------------------------- 14 AEL 4 0 2 2 2 9 2 15 Panetolikos 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 16 Apollon Smyrni 4 0 2 2 1 4 2 ------------------------- * Deducted 2 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 13: Relegation play-off 14-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 18 PAS Giannina v Panionios (1600)