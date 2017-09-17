FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 17, 2017 / 3:01 PM / in a month

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 17
AEL                0 Atromitos        0  
Lamia              0 AEK              1  
Panathinaikos      1 Apollon Smyrni   0  
Platanias          0 Kerkyra          0  
Saturday, September 16
Levadiakos         1 Xanthi           0  
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Asteras Tripolis 1  
PAOK Salonika      1 Panetolikos      0  
   Standings          P W D L F A Pts 
1  AEK                4 3 1 0 7 0 10  
2  Olympiakos Piraeus 4 2 2 0 7 3 8   
3  PAOK Salonika      4 2 2 0 4 1 8   
4  Panionios          3 2 1 0 4 1 7   
5  Levadiakos         4 1 3 0 2 1 6   
6  Xanthi             4 1 2 1 3 2 5   
-------------------------
7  PAS Giannina       3 1 2 0 2 1 5   
8  Atromitos          4 0 4 0 3 3 4   
8  Lamia              4 1 1 2 3 3 4   
10 Kerkyra            4 1 1 2 2 4 4   
11 Panathinaikos *    4 1 2 1 2 2 3   
12 Platanias          4 0 3 1 2 4 3   
-------------------------
13 Asteras Tripolis   4 0 2 2 4 7 2   
-------------------------
14 AEL                4 0 2 2 2 9 2   
15 Panetolikos        4 0 2 2 3 6 2   
16 Apollon Smyrni     4 0 2 2 1 4 2   
-------------------------
* Deducted 2 points.
1-6:   Championship play-off 
13:    Relegation play-off   
14-16: Relegation            
Next Fixtures (GMT):                     
Monday, September 18 
PAS Giannina         v Panionios (1600)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.